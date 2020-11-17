Tuesday Morning Update On The James Harden Trade Rumors

James Harden threw the NBA world into disarray when the league’s trade moratorium was lifted on Monday. The All-NBA guard wants out of Houston and is willing to sacrifice nearly everything in order to so.

On Monday night, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden turned down an extension offer from the Rockets that would’ve made the 31-year-old the first player to ever earn over $50 million a year. The news shocked players, media and fans around the NBA as it looked like the league was about to undergo a major shake-up.

However, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Rockets remain committed to keeping Harden in Houston. The organization continues to hope that they can sway him to stay as they attempt to rebuild a supporting cast around him.

On SportsCenter on Tuesday morning, Wojnarowski confirmed Stein’s report, stating that Houston wants to repair their relationship with the 2018 NBA MVP. Still, the ESPN insider said that if the Rockets saw no other option, they would want a “mountain” in return for trading Harden.

The Harden news adds to an already tumultuous offseason for the Rockets. Superstar point guard Russell Westbrook expressed his interest in leaving Houston just a few days before Harden. The team also traded away two-way contributor Robert Covington late on Monday night.

But the unrest from the players comes after multiple changes in the team’s personnel. The Rockets parted ways with general manager Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D’Antoni at the end of the league’s bubble playoffs. Both have found new homes in the league with ease.

Now, the Rockets hopes of keeping either of their stars are dwindling.

Stay tuned for more NBA offseason updates, including Harden’s final decision.