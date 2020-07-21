Turner Sports Announces Its Broadcasters For The NBA Bubble

We’re nearly a week away from the NBA’s return to action in Orlando, Florida. With the games just about ready to begin, Turner Sports announced its broadcasting crews for its basketball coverage on TNT.

Back in June, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Marv Albert would not be part of TNT’s on-site coverage when the NBA season resumes in Orlando. At 79 years old, it makes a lot of sense for the legendary broadcaster to sit this out.

Marchand recently shared a statement from Turner Sports regarding which broadcasters will be inside the NBA bubble. TNT will use two different crews for the official restart next Thursday.

Ian Eagle and Stan Van Gundy will be on the call for the opening game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz. Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller will call the second game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

These broadcasting pairs will team up for TNT’s 18 game telecasts for the remainder of the regular season.

As we reported, no Marv Albert on TNT's NBA coverage. https://t.co/1IdF65zqOv Kevin Harlan & Ian Eagle will be Turner's play by players. pic.twitter.com/chFyYnH3gc — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 21, 2020

ESPN hasn’t announced which broadcasters will be inside the bubble just yet.

Sports fans have been starving for more content over the past few months. Since the league has zero positive coronavirus cases in the bubble right now, it’s safe to say the NBA is ready to resume its season.

Tipoff for the opening game is at 6:30 p.m. ET on July 30.