The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

TV Ratings Are Out For The NBA Playoffs First Round

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Kobe Bryant's numbersLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Anthony Davis and LeBron James wear number 8 and number 24, to honor Kobe Bryant before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on January 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN revealed the Western Conference play-in tournament game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors drew a spectacular crowd – as to be expected.

According to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, the matchup averaged 5.6 million viewers on ESPN. Fans were obviously interested in seeing a one-game throw down between LeBron James and Steph Curry.

The first round of the playoffs didn’t see quite the same audience, but it was still enough for the most-watched first round since 2018. Richard Deitsch revealed the latest ratings for the first round on Tuesday afternoon.

“First round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs was the most-viewed since 2018,” Deitsch said. “Games across ABC, ESPN and TNT averaged 3.06 million viewers, +46% over 2020 & +3% over 2019. V. good viewership news for the NBA.”

Deitsch made a good point in the tweet as well. The ratings will likely take a step down in the second round without LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking part.

Round one was also helped out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks battling Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Without Luka and LeBron in the second round, ratings won’t be the same.

We’ll have to wait and see what Round 3 brings.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.