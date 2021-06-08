TV Ratings Are Out For The NBA Playoffs First Round

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN revealed the Western Conference play-in tournament game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors drew a spectacular crowd – as to be expected.

According to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, the matchup averaged 5.6 million viewers on ESPN. Fans were obviously interested in seeing a one-game throw down between LeBron James and Steph Curry.

The first round of the playoffs didn’t see quite the same audience, but it was still enough for the most-watched first round since 2018. Richard Deitsch revealed the latest ratings for the first round on Tuesday afternoon.

“First round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs was the most-viewed since 2018,” Deitsch said. “Games across ABC, ESPN and TNT averaged 3.06 million viewers, +46% over 2020 & +3% over 2019. V. good viewership news for the NBA.”

First round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs was the most-viewed since 2018. Games across ABC, ESPN and TNT averaged 3.06 million viewers, +46% over 2020 & +3% over 2019. V. good viewership news for the NBA. The not-so-good news: Expect Round 2 to be down from 2019 with no LAL. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 8, 2021

Deitsch made a good point in the tweet as well. The ratings will likely take a step down in the second round without LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking part.

Round one was also helped out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks battling Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Without Luka and LeBron in the second round, ratings won’t be the same.

We’ll have to wait and see what Round 3 brings.