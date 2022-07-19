Ty Lawson Joining The Big3: NBA World Reacts

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: Ty Lawson #3 of the Denver Nuggets drives for a shot attempt in the second half against Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Pepsi Center on January 11, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

Ty Lawson has not played in the NBA since 2018, but the former UNC star has kept his career going overseas.

This summer, Lawson will be back playing stateside. On Tuesday, The Big3 League announced that the 34-year-old point guard will be joining the Ball Hogs for their Week 6 game.

Lawson will be replacing another former NBA guard, Leandro Barbosa, who is out this week due to injury. A third ex-NBA player, Jodie Meeks, is one of the Ball Hogs' mainstays.

Lawson isn't in his prime, but he should be a fun addition to the Big3. There are a bunch of fans excited to watch him perform.

Lawson was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2009 and was traded to the Denver Nuggets on draft night. In eight NBA seasons with the Nuggets, Rockets, Kings and Pacers, Lawson averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Lawson last played in an NBA regular season game in 2017, but he was signed by the Washington Wizards before the 2018 playoffs. In five postseason games, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 assists per outing.

Since then, the Clinton, Maryland native has played in China, Greece and Tunisia.