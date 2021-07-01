Tyler Herro Girlfriend: What To Know About Katya Elise Henry

Out of all of the major professional sports, the NBA is probably the best at promoting its players. During the 2020 NBA playoffs in the Orlando Bubble, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro became a star. While big-time basketball fans probably knew who he was as a high schooler in Wisconsin or a freshman at Kentucky, it wasn’t until the Heat’s NBA Finals run that Herro reached celebrity status.

Since breaking out as a star, Herro became a social media sensation and was even the subject of a hit rap song by Jack Harlow. The better he performed on the court, the more interest people had in his personal life. One aspect of Herro’s life that became public is his relationship with model Katya Elise Henry. With that being said, let’s get to know more about Tyler Herro, his rise to fame and his girlfriend.

Herro before the NBA: Recruitment, time at Kentucky and college stats.

Herro’s journey to basketball stardom began at Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Coming as a surprise to no one, Herro was a prolific scorer long before reaching the NBA. As a senior in high school, Herro averaged 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Coming out of high school, Herro was the top player in Wisconsin and the 37th overall ranked recruit. He fielded offers from Arizona, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky and many more top programs. After initially committing to Wisconsin, Herro eventually committed to play for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

As a freshman at Kentucky, Herro started in every single game. In 37 games played, he averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, All-SEC Second Team and was awarded with the SEC’s Newcomer of the Year award.

After losing to Auburn in the Elite Eight, Herro soon declared for the NBA Draft.

NBA Draft and becoming a star in the NBA

With the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat selected Tyler Herro. Due to his lack of size and slightly underwhelming athleticism, many wondered how the sharpshooter would do in the NBA.

Herro wasn’t phased by the haters and immediately proved that he could be a big time player in the pros. In the regular season of his rookie year, Herro averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. It didn’t take long for fans and analysts to call Herro the steal of the NBA Draft. In a 2019 NBA Draft Redo, Bleacher Report has Herro selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Herro in the Orlando Bubble:

After the NBA (and the rest of the world) had to hit the pause button, the season resumed in a bubble setting in Orlando. In the bubble is where Herro became a star. His stats went up in just about every category and he played a major role in the Heat making it to the NBA Finals.

In the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, Herro averaged 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. After scoring a career high 37 points in game 4 of that series, Herro was all anyone could talk about.

The Heat went on to lose the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Lakers in six games, but Herro carried his stardom into the offseason.

Tyler Herro’s NBA Stats:

After two full seasons in the NBA, Herro is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Who is Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend? Let’s meet Katya Elise Henry

Katya Elise Henry is a 26-year-old model with over 8 million followers on Instagram. While many people consider her to be an “Instagram model,” her versatility across other social media platforms would suggest that she is a lot more than that. In addition to her large IG following, Katya also has a YouTube channel with 403K subscribers.

Her YouTube channel consists of a wide range of content from cooking tutorials, to workout videos to outtakes from her everyday life. If you’d like to get a better idea of who she is as a person, definitely visit her channel.

In addition to her social media accounts, Katya also has a website. On her site you can shop for apparel ranging from fitness clothing to bikinis. She also sells workout supplements and equipment.

How did Herro and Katya meet?

Back in the day people met their significant others in a variety of ways, but kids these days are doing it differently. Herro met his girlfriend on social media.

Herro isn’t afraid to shoot his shot in big games and he certainly isn’t afraid to shoot his shot on Twitter either. At the start of the pandemic, Herro reached out to Katya Elise Henry on Twitter, for the whole world to see. At around most people’s bedtime, Herro tweeted at Katya saying “wyd” which stands for “what you doing.” Katya replied by saying “quarantine n chill?” which I am not going to explain the meaning behind, but you get the idea.

quarantine n chill? 😏 https://t.co/G5IIaS0ABx — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) March 18, 2020

Fast forward a little over a year later and Herro and Katya are expecting a child together.

Height difference between Tyler Herro and girlfriend Katya Elise Henry

One of the many things people wonder about couples is height difference. Standing at six-foot-five, Herro is over a full foot taller than Henry, who stands at five-foot-two.

While that is certainly a large difference, it’s pretty common for NBA Players to be taller than their significant others.

The age difference between Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry

Most of the time, age difference doesn’t matter, but it’s certainly a topic of discussion when it comes to couples. Born on January 20th, 2000, Herro is 5 years, 7 months and 6 days younger than Katya who was born on June 14th 1994.

Again, age difference doesn’t always matter but it’s not everyday you see a 21 year old man dating a 26 year old woman. Good for Herro and his Katya either way.

Tyler Herro and his girlfriend on Instagram

The power couple certainly doesn’t shy away from posting together on social media. You can see pictures of Herro and Katya on both of their Instagram accounts. Here are some examples of couples posts that the two have shared on social media.

What’s next for the couple?

Right now, Herro is currently in offseason mode and the couple is awaiting the arrival of its first child. Anyone who is a parent knows that Herro and Katya’s lives are about to change in a very exciting way.

We wish Herro and Katya the best of luck with their new child and the start of their life as a family together.