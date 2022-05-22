Tyler Herro Is Questionable For Game 4: NBA World Reacts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat celebrates after making a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at AdventHealth Arena on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat could be without two key players in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.

Miami announced on Sunday afternoon that Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro are both questionable for Game 4.

Both Butler and Herro missed time in the second half of Game 3's win on Saturday night.

However, it's likely that Herro and Butler will both be back on the floor for Game 4.

Fans expect them to suit up.

"So they are playing then," one fan tweeted.

"Hope both teams can play the rest of this series at full strength. Injuries suck this time of year," another fan added.

"Half the team questionable every game in the playoffs, its odd," one fan added.

"They playing. Heat in 6," another fan predicted.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Monday night.