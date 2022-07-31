U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.

While Griner is reportedly expected to be found guilty, she could be traded for someone in United States custody.

U.S. congressman Colin Allred believes there will be a good ending.

"The ball is entirely in the Russians' court," Allred said Friday, adding, "I think prospects, in my opinion, look better now than they have really at any point since she was taken."

Allred believes an exchange trade will be made.

"I think it's a matter of time," Allred tells us, "but I think it's going to get done."