U.S. Diplomat Has Brittney Griner Message For Russia

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

A senior U.S. diplomat has a message for Russia regarding Brittney Griner talks.

The WNBA star has been imprisoned in Russia since earlier this year. Griner, one of the league's best players, was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges.

According to the U.S. diplomat, the country is waiting on a "serious response" from Russia.

“The United States, as we have said, has put a significant proposal on the table,” Elizabeth Rood said. “We have followed up on that proposal and we have proposed alternatives.

“Unfortunately, so far the Russian Federation has not provided a serious response to those proposals.”

The U.S. could have to make a prisoner swap with Russia for Griner, with some infamous prisoners being in consideration, according to reports.

Life has reportedly been tough for Griner in her latest prison. Hopefully, she'll be out of there soon.