U.S. Government Makes Opinion On Dennis Rodman Plan Very Clear

Over the weekend, former NBA star Dennis Rodman said he plans on visiting Russia to seek the release of Brittney Griner. Earlier this month, she was sentenced to nine years in prison.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Rodman told NBC News. "I'm trying to go this week."

Rodman didn't reveal who gave him the green light to go to Russia. That being said, State Department spokesman Ned Price commented on Rodman's plans on Monday.

Price made it clear that Rodman isn't traveling to Russia on the behalf of the Biden administration.

"Well, we have seen through the media, and really only through the media, that Dennis Rodman has said he does intend to travel to Russia," Price said, via Fox News. "He — I want to be clear, he is — he would not be traveling on behalf of the U.S. government."

Price added that an offer has been sent to Russia that would, in theory, result in the release of Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

"I have just reiterated what we’ve said now for the past several weeks. We put forward a substantial proposal to Russia to seek the freedom of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," Price said. "We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts."