U.S. Government Reportedly Given Warning About Brittney Griner
A Russian court rejected Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence on Tuesday. As of now, she must remain in Russian detention for the foreseeable future.
Griner's legal team expected the three-judge panel in Moscow to reject her appeal. That being said, there's still a way the WNBA star can return to the United States.
In theory, the United States can negotiate a prisoner swap with Russia. Talks could potentially ramp up after the midterm elections.
If the United States is going to discuss a prisoner swap with Russia, these talks must be kept "strictly confidential."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had this to say about a potential prisoner swap involving Griner: "We always say that any contacts about possible exchanges can only be conducted in silence under a tight lid on any information."
Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, said in a statement that Griner is being "wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances."
If the Biden-Harris Administration is willing to negotiate with Russia, there's a chance Griner could return to America sooner than later.
In the meantime, it's being reported that Griner will be transferred from a Moscow jail to a penal colony.