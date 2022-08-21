Udonis Haslem Announces His Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Miami Heat are getting their super-veteran player back for another season.

Sunday afternoon, longtime Heat forward Udonis Haslem announced that he will be returning to the franchise for the 2022-23 season.

Haslem is set to play in his 20th NBA season.

"Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career," Shams Charania reports.

Haslem is clearly a highly valued locker room presence in Miami. He rarely, if ever, gets into games at this stage of his career.

"KEEP GETTING THEM CHECKS," one fan wrote.

"Biggest mystery in the NBA is what incriminating dirt UD has on Heat ownership," one fan added.

"I LOVE UD and if you don’t love UD this really is not the organization for you to be a fan of," another fan added.

Best of luck in Year 20, Udonis.