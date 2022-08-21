Udonis Haslem Announces Official Decision On NBA Future

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Udonis Haslem #40 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half of a preseason game at FTX Arena on October 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Longtime Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem has announced a decision on his NBA future.

Haslem will be back for the 2022-23 season.

The longtime Heat veteran announced his decision on Sunday afternoon.

"Udonis Haslem announces at his youth camp that he will sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and return for the 20th season of his NBA career," Shams Charania reports.

Some had believed that Haslem would lean toward retirement, but he'll give it at least one more go in Miami.

The Heat clearly value his veteran presence, considering he very rarely gets into games.