U.S. Senator Reacts To Adam Silver’s Donation To Joe Biden

The United States senator who has been criticizing the NBA for its relationship with China has reacted to Adam Silver’s reported donation to Joe Biden’s campaign.

The NBA commissioner reportedly maxed out his donation to the Biden presidential campaign earlier this summer.

Silver reportedly donated the maximum amount allowed per law to Biden’s campaign, according to Federal Election Commission data.

“Silver doled out $2,800 to the former vice president’s campaign last month – marking the latest contribution the NBA executive has given to a Democratic campaign in recent years. Overall, Silver has donated more than $20,000 to various campaigns in the past, including former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign and the campaign of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker,” FOX Business reports.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who has been vocal in his criticism of Silver, the NBA and ESPN, reacted to the report with a simple message.

“Of course he did. Now will Silver and the @NBA take the pledge to be #slavefree?” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted.

Of course he did. Now will Silver and the @NBA take the pledge to be #slavefree? https://t.co/eIA3EVkiug — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 23, 2020

Hawley is the U.S. senator who was on the receiving end of Adrian Wojnarowski’s “f–k you” email. The veteran NBA insider was suspended for two weeks as a result of the email.

Wojnarowski has since apologized and returned from his suspension.

“I regretted sending that email,” Wojnarowski told The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. “I have not made a habit of doing that, but I sent that one and I regret it.”

Silver, meanwhile, is not the only prominent NBA figure to support Biden’s campaign. LeBron James posted a message of support for Biden following a Twitter video earlier this week.

The NBA is currently getting ready to re-start its 2019-20 season from the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.