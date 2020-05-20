1 Former NBA Star Refused To Be Interviewed For ‘The Last Dance’

Michael Jordan crossed paths with dozens of NBA legends during his Hall of Fame career. Just about all of them gave some kind of interview contribution to The Last Dance.

But in Episodes 9 and 10, there was one noticeable absence from the interview list: Utah Jazz superstar Karl Malone. However, according to The Last Dance director Jason Hehir, that was not at all from a lack of trying.

Hehir revealed on The Dan Patrick Show this week that he tried for over two years to get an interview with Malone. He continued trying to reach out to the Jazz legend all the way up until March – a month before the series debuted.

“Believe me, we exhausted just about every avenue,” Hehir said. “We started in January 2018 on that one because we knew that (Malone) was gonna be a tough sell.”

Unfortunately, Hehir says that Malone turned him down via third party at every turn. He even offered to let Malone sit down with teammate John Stockton – who was interviewed for the docu-series. But Malone could not be convinced.

“We tried to get them to sit down together,” Hehir added. “Thought that might be a better option and (Malone would) feel more comfortable with that, but there was just no convincing him.”

Jazz head coach Jerry Sloane could not be interviewed due to his ongoing health problems. Bryon Russell reportedly did not even respond to the interview requests.

There are countless possible reasons that Malone didn’t want to be interviewed for the docu-series. The hate the Jazz and Bulls players had for one-another in the 1990s probably still lingers.

Would you have liked to hear from Karl Malone in The Last Dance?