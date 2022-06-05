5 Candidates Reportedly Emerge For Utah Jazz Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 4: General view of the former EnergySolutions Arena which has been renamed Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the Portland Trail Blazers will play the Utah Jazz on November 4, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz have a need for a head coach after Quin Snyder stepped down today.

Snyder had a highly-successful eight-year run in Utah, going 372-264 in the regular season and reaching the playoffs in each of the last six years.

However, after "amicable" conversations with the organization, he resigned from his post. Already, there are several coaches being linked to the vacancy.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, the five initial candidates for the job are former Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Celtics assistant Will Hardy.

Out of that group, Stotts has the head coaching experience, but Jensen and Bryant have the closest ties to the organization.

Jensen has been an assistant coach with the Jazz since 2013 and Bryant also worked under Snyder from 2014-20 before moving on to New York.

Additionally, both men played their college basketball at the University of Utah.

Griffin and Hardy, meanwhile, have both been assistant coaches in the NBA for more than a decade.