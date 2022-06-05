Breaking: Prominent NBA Head Coach Is Stepping Down

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 28: General view of Vivint Smart Home Arena prior to the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is stepping down after eight seasons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Snyder had reportedly been involved in recent discussions about his future in Utah, along with his agent Warren LeGarie, Jazz owner Ryan Smith and team CEO Danny Ainge.

There have been rumors of a disconnect between Snyder and the Utah front office for a little while now. While it hasn't been reported what exactly may have caused it, Wojnarowski says the 55-year-old coach is exiting on good terms.

"After eight seasons as coach, Snyder simply decided that it's time to step away," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Conversations had been amicable with team, relationships still strong, but Snyder has decided to leave after building the Jazz into a perennial playoff contender."

Snyder leaves the Jazz with one year remaining on his current contract, plus an option year. In eight years in Utah, he posted an overall regular season record of 372-264.

After posting losing seasons in his first two campaigns, Snyder led the Jazz to six consecutive postseason appearances.

However, the team failed to make it out of the second round, and were eliminated in the first round on three occasions, including this year.