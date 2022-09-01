Breaking: The Jazz Have Reportedly Traded Donovan Mitchell

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell has reportedly been traded, and not to the New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring the All-Star guard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Reports had linked the Cavs to Mitchell for some time, but the Knicks were regarded as the Utah Jazz's main potential partner.

Wojnarowski says the Cavs will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that in addition to the draft pick compensation, Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, big man Lauri Markannen and 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji to Utah.

The Knicks were thought to be the frontrunner for landing Mitchell, but the team's decision to sign R.J. Barrett to a four-year extension earlier this week might have complicated their chances of getting the high-scoring guard.

Instead, Mitchell will take his talents to Cleveland, instantly making the Cavaliers a more dangerous team in the East. Meanwhile, out in Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge has more ammo to begin what will be a pretty sizable rebuild.

More to follow.