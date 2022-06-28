Breaking: Utah Jazz Make Decision On Next Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 4: General view of the former EnergySolutions Arena which has been renamed Vivint Smart Home Arena, where the Portland Trail Blazers will play the Utah Jazz on November 4, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz had one look at what the Boston Celtics accomplished during the NBA Playoffs and decided to get in contact with the Eastern Conference franchise to hire their next head coach.

The Utah Jazz have reportedly hired Celtics assistant Will Hardy to be their next head coach.

Hardy will replace Quin Snyder, who stepped away from the position earlier this year after eight years with the Jazz.

"Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years," Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. "The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best."

Hardy will have to maneuver what's become a complicated roster situation involving Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.