Breaking: Utah Jazz Trading 3-Time Defensive Player Of The Year Rudy Gobert

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 2: Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz talks with his player Rudy Gobert #27 in the first half of their preseason game against the Sydney Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 2, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Just a few hours after ESPN's Brian Windhorst went on a rant about the Utah Jazz, their front office decided to trade Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks to the Jazz for Gobert.

That's quite a haul for the Jazz, which makes sense considering they're giving up a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Gobert, 30, averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Jazz this past season. He should form a nice duo in the frontcourt with Karl-Anthony Towns.

In order to make this trade, the Timberwolves must feel fairly confident that Gobert is in the middle of his prime.

Gobert is under contract through the 2024-25 season, with a $46 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

After getting bounced in the first round of this year's postseason, Minnesota should have even more firepower to make a run in 2023.