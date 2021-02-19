Charles Barkley Thinks 2 Stars Were Snubbed As All-Star Game Starters

It didn’t take Charles Barkley very long to voice his complaints after the NBA revealed the 2021 All-Star Game starters on Thursday night.

Barkley isn’t happy with how the votes tallied in the Western Conference back-court, led by starters Steph Curry and Luka Doncic. Obviously both are household names and two of the bigger superstars in the game today. But if Chuck had it his way, he’d name two entirely different starters for the Western Conference.

Barkley told the NBA on TNT crew Thursday night Utah‘s Donovan Mitchell and Portland‘s Damian Lillard deserve to be starters over Curry and Doncic. Why? For Mitchell in particular, the Jazz’s overall success should’ve been a determining factor in comparison to either Curry or Doncic, per Barkley.

Lillard, meanwhile, is putting up insane numbers this season, averaging 29.8 points and 7.7 assists per game this season.

Either player has an argument over Curry and Doncic, but neither Lillard or Mitchell carry the same reputation and brand as the Warriors‘ and Mavs‘ superstar.

“Donovan Mitchell should be rewarded in my opinion,” Barkley said Thursday night. “No disrespect to anybody but this kid has been the best player on the best team in the NBA. It’s unfortunate that he’s not starting.”

Check out Barkley’s full argument below.

Fortunately, not all is lost for either Damian Lillard or Donovan Mitchell. Each is bound to be one of the top reserves in the Western Conference.

The latest Western Conference All-Star Game starters and subsequent snubs just goes to show how rich the conference is with elite players.