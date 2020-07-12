Donovan Mitchell Names 2 Toughest Parts Of The NBA Bubble

The NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. is starting to take shape.

NBA games aren’t scheduled to begin until later this month, but the 22 teams set to compete have arrived in Florida.

The Utah Jazz are among the teams playing in the bubble. Utah is 41-23 and in contention at the top of the Western Conference.

Donovan Mitchell is obviously a major part of the Jazz’s success. The young shooting guard is starting to settle into the bubble, but he’s identified two challenges.

The two challenges: Weird practice times and staying away from all of the snacks.

“I can’t tell you the last time I had practice at 6 o’clock at night,” Mitchell told reporters, while adding: “There’s temptation of snacks for sure.”

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell compared the Orlando experience to AAU. "I can’t tell you the last time I had practice at 6 o’clock at night." Also said a big challenge is trying to eat healthy: "There’s temptation of snacks for sure." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) July 11, 2020

The NBA is spacing out practice times to allow teams to socially distance while inside of the bubble. As Mitchell notes, this results in some odd practice times for various teams. But everyone is trying to make it work in Orlando.

Utah is scheduled to resume its 2019-20 season on Thursday, July 30 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz and the Pelicans are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.

The Jazz are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Utah is one game up on Oklahoma City and 1.5 games back of Denver for the No. 3 seed.