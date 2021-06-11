Donovan Mitchell is solidifying his status as one of the best players on the planet, as he’s been averaging 41.0 points per game in the Western Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately though, he went down with an injury in the closing seconds of Game 2.

With the game finally out of reach, the Utah Jazz were looking to dribble out the clock when Mitchell collided with Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. It wasn’t a dirty play by any means, but the All-Star guard was definitely on the wrong end of that collision.

ESPN’s camera crew caught Mitchell wincing in pain several times at the end of Thursday night’s game. However, Mitchell believes his ankle will be fine for the rest of the series.

“I got hit and it hurt, but I’m fine now,” Mitchell said, via ESPN. “I walked in here. If you want me to sprint for you, I can. I’m good. You know, s*** happens. Thankfully, it wasn’t bad. Move on and get ready for Game 3.”

Utah fans should be able to finally breathe since Mitchell seems to be on track to play in Game 3.

The Jazz are 6-0 this postseason when they have Mitchell on the floor. What’s really remarkable about this latest stretch is that he’s playing extremely well without Mike Conley by his side.

After the huge win over the Clippers on Thursday night, Mitchell said his teammates have taken a lot of the pressure off him.

“I don’t feel like I have to go out there and do everything. I think that’s a credit to my teammates, credit to the guys that we have on this team. They can go out there and make plays. … I don’t feel like I have to go up there, walk it up, do everything. There are times where I will have to do that. That’s just part of my job, but for me, it’s great to have a group of guys that trust you and you trust. You just go out there and play and have fun.” Mitchell and the Jazz will try to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when the action resumes on Saturday night.