Donovan Mitchell Comments On His Relationship With Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz are gearing up for the resumption of the NBA’s 2019-20 season. But first, the Jazz star will have to mend an awkward relationship with teammate Rudy Gobert.

It’s been just under four months since Adam Silver decided to suspend the season. Gobert and Mitchell were the first two NBA players to test positive for COVID-19. It was Gobert’s diagnosis that led the eventual suspension of the season.

Gobert’s careless attitude in the midst of the pandemic, prior to his diagnosis, sparked a tense relationship with Mitchell and the rest of his Jazz teammates. So much so, there were rumors Mitchell had no intentions of playing with Gobert ever again.

Four months have passed since the two player’s initial positive testing, giving plenty of time for Gobert to reconcile the situation.

Mitchell admitted to reporters on Thursday that his relationship with Gobert is “good” as of “right now.”

Donovan Mitchell on his relationship with Rudy Gobert: "Right now, we’re good. We’re going out there ready to hoop. I think the biggest thing that kind of sucked was that it took away from the guys on the team, took away from what the guys on the team were trying to do." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 2, 2020

It’s understandable why Mitchell and some of his teammates were upset with Gobert. Hopefully, for Utah’s sake, there has been a lot of progress in the last few months and it continues down in Orlando.

Utah doesn’t have to worry about earning a playoff berth as the team is currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference standings. But the Jazz will be without their second-leading scorer, Bojan Bogdanovic, for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Gobert and Mitchell will have to play their best basketball yet to make a deep playoff run.