Donovan Mitchell Has Blunt Response To LeBron’s Utah Comments

LeBron James made some waves this past week when he seemingly dissed the Utah Jazz during the NBA All-Star Draft. And Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is heated about it.

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, Mitchell brushed off the Lakers leader’s comments. He declared that so many people have been “talking s***” about him for so long that he doesn’t care anymore. Mitchell made it clear that the Jazz are not seeking LeBron’s approval or anything like that.

“I don’t want to be rude but I really don’t care…” Mitchell said. “People have been talking s*** about me for a while… we’re not doing this to seek the approval of him.”

Mitchell and the Utah Jazz boast the best record in the NBA at 27-9. Along with teammates Mike Conley Jr. and Rudy Gobert, Mitchell is one of three Jazz players in the All-Star Game.

But few analysts even consider the Jazz the best team in the West, let alone the NBA, despite their record. As of writing, they have only the fifth-best odds of winning the NBA title on most sportsbooks.

Donovan Mitchell on LeBron James’ Utah comments during All-Star draft – “I don’t want to be rude but I really don’t care….people have been talking s*** about me for a while…we’re not doing this to seek the approval of him.” — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) March 7, 2021

It’s been 20 years since the Utah Jazz were a top-two team in the Western Conference, and over a decade since their last trip to the Conference Finals. But Mitchell, Gobert and Conley are on track to get them closer than they have since the Jerry Sloan days.

Respect isn’t going to come easy given that they don’t have a megastar like Kevin Durant, LeBron, James Harden or Anthony Davis. But they’re letting their play on the court do their talking for them.

We’ll see in the second half of the season just how much much the Jazz are being underestimated.