Donovan Mitchell Leaves Jazz-Clippers With Apparent Injury

The Utah Jazz had looked the part of the No. 1 seed and top team in the NBA so far this postseason, but things have swung the other way tonight. The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to win their first game of the Western Conference semifinals, and to make matters worse, Donovan Mitchell exited the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Mitchell continued his scoring onslaught tonight. He had 30 points on 11-of-24 shooting, including 5-of-9 from three-point range. It wasn’t his most efficient outing, but he is the only Jazz player over 20 points as of this writing.

Moments ago, Mitchell landed awkwardly on his ankle, and left the court with a pronounced limp. The game was already likely in hand. A Mitchell injury at this point of the playoffs would be far more significant than one loss in the best of seven series.

Tonight’s game gives Mitchell his fifth straight 30+ point game, He scored 45 in Game 1 against the Clippers, and 37 in Game 2, both wins over Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and company.

Donovan Mitchell headed to the locker room after landing on his ankle weird pic.twitter.com/AfiduJzeG6 — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) June 13, 2021

Donovan Mitchell is heading to the locker room 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HEgCRKuzF6 — The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) June 13, 2021

A few minutes later, Mitchell returned to the Jazz bunch. So far, he has not re-entered the game, as the Clipper control things late.

It is unclear if this was a business decision by head coach Quin Snyder, or if Mitchell could re-enter, if the score was closer. Hopefully the latter, with just a few days until a big Game 4 in Los Angeles.

That next game in the series is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, June 14. We’ll have more on Donovan Mitchell’s status as it comes out.