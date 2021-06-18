NBA Insider Offers Update On Donovan Mitchell Before Game 6

The Utah Jazz face elimination against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight. With several of their stars injured, there’s a positive update on Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell is “progressing to be a game-time decision” for tonight’s game. He has been battling an ankle injury for weeks, but Game 5 was one of his worst postseason performances to date.

Fortunately, it looks like Mitchell isn’t the only Jazz superstar on the mend. Point guard Mike Conley Jr., who has been battling a hamstring injury, is also working towards a return to the lineup.

If the Jazz can just stave off elimination for one more game, they could very well be at full strength for Game 7. And if that happens, everything changes.

For the Jazz in Game 6 tonight in LA: Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is progressing to be a game-time decision, and Mike Conley Jr., (hamstring) is working toward a return to the lineup, sources tell ESPN. Jazz trail Clippers, 3-2, in Western Conference Semifinal series. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

Donovan Mitchell is coming off his best NBA season and second All-Star year. He averaged a career-high 26.4 points and 5.2 assists per game over 53 games played.

Mitchell was the feature player on a Utah Jazz team that finished with the best record in the NBA. The team would understandably struggle without him.

Utah have shown that they can win games without Mitchell playing well or at all. But if they hope to reach the NBA Finals, let alone win the title, they need him back ASAP.

Will Donovan Mitchell play well enough tonight to keep the Jazz alive?

