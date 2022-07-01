Look: Donovan Mitchell Is Trending After The Rudy Gobert Trade

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz made a significant trade this Friday, shipping All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Moments after this deal was announced, Donovan Mitchell started trending on Twitter.

Mitchell has been the heart and soul of the Jazz for the past few years, averaging 23.9 points per game since 2017. That being said, he may not be interested in playing for a rebuilding team.

Over the past two days, the Jazz have parted ways with Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale. They were key contributors for the team this past season.

Although a trade isn't imminent at this time, the NBA world is wondering if Mitchell will be on the next flight out of Utah.

While on First Take this Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst hinted at the Jazz potentially moving on from both their star players.

With the Gobert trade already done, all the focus will now shift over to Mitchell.

Mitchell has been linked to the Miami Heat and New York Knicks in the past, but that was merely speculation. If he's actually on the trade block, several teams should call the Jazz to see what their asking price is.