Right now, there’s not a better team in the NBA than the Utah Jazz. But star guard Donovan Mitchell isn’t going to get too excited about what his team accomplishes during the regular season.

Entering Saturday, the Jazz had won six straight and 17 of their last 18. Their latest win came against the Eastern Conference favorite Milwaukee Bucks in a 129-115 Utah win in Salt Lake City Friday night.

It’s time to start taking the Jazz seriously. Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly is. The basketball superstar called the Jazz the “best team in the West” following the loss on Friday. Don’t forget the Western Conference includes the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

Utah is finally garnering the attention and praise of the basketball world. But until the Jazz do something significant in the postseason, Mitchell isn’t going to be satisfied.

“We don’t want to be the best team in February; we want to be the best team in July,” Donovan Mitchell said, via Clutch Points.

Utah head coach Quin Snyder echoed such humility, saying his team has nothing to brag about just yet.

“Nobody is beating their chest about anything that we’ve done…Frankly you never want to do that and it’s never appropriate unless you’re the last team standing. That’s something we’ll continue to try to avoid,” Snyder said.

The Utah Jazz are committed to winning a championship. If their start to the 2020-21 season is any indication, they’re more than capable of going toe-to-toe with the league’s top teams.

Utah is an NBA best 21-5 so far this season. The Jazz will put their impressive start to the test with an upcoming schedule that includes the Heat (Feb. 13), Sixers (Feb. 15), Clippers (Feb. 17, 19) and Lakers (Feb. 24).