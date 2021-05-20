The Utah Jazz are still waiting to find out their opponent for the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Whoever it is, it sounds like they’ll have to deal with Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell has not played since spraining his ankle on April 16. The Jazz have been hoping the two-time All-Star will be back for the postseason.

This afternoon, Mitchell was able to practice for the first time since getting injured a month ago. Addressing reporters after the session, he said his goal is to take the floor in Game 1.

Donovan Mitchell practiced with the Jazz for the first time since spraining his ankle in mid-April. Asked if he expects to play Game 1, he said, “That’s the goal.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 20, 2021

Mitchell averaged 26.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 53 regular season games this season. He also shot a career-high 38.6% from three-point range.

The Jazz finished a league-best 52-20 in the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs for the first time since 1998. That was also the last time the team made the NBA Finals.

Utah will begin its title chase this weekend against the winner of the play-in game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.