Dwyane Wade Reportedly Purchases Ownership Stake In NBA Team

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Twitter this Friday, announcing that former NBA star Dwyane Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

Wojnarowski reported that Wade is joining majority owner Ryan Smith with the intent of taking an active role in the franchise.

Wade, a three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star, told ESPN that this latest move is something he’s been considering for a while.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade said, via ESPN. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in.”

As for how this move will affect his relationship with the Miami Heat, he made sure his fans know that feelings for the franchise have not changed.

“The respect I that I have for that [Heat] organization will not go anywhere, the love that I have for the [Heat] fans – that goes nowhere. But this is about the next phase of my life as an investor, a businessman, an entrepreneur. For me, this is an opportunity to grow.”

Three-time NBA champion @DwyaneWade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, joining majority owner and governor @RyanQualtrics with plans to take an active role in the franchise and region. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/ZxtZe8uLey — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2021

It’s unclear at this time how big Wade’s stake in the Jazz will be. Nonetheless, this is fantastic news for him and his family.

Congratulations to Dwyane Wade for reaching yet another milestone in what has been a fantastic career, on and off the hardwood.