Everyone Said The Same Thing About Brian Windhorst After Rudy Gobert Trade

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

While on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Brian Windhorst hinted that the Utah Jazz could be open for business.

"There was a trade yesterday between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets," Windhorst said. "It was a very strange trade - very strange. You really have to be a Nets or Jazz fan to know what I'm talking about. They traded Royce O'Neale, who is a role-playing, three-point, defensive shooter, to Brooklyn for a future first-round draft pick. And so you're going, 'Well, what do you care about Royce O'Neale? Why does that matter?' Why would the Jazz do that?

"Why would the Jazz, who have two stars on their roster, take a player who is one of their starters and best defensive players and trade him in a salary-dumping move? Why would Quin Snyder walk away from that job? Last time Danny Ainge hired a coach, it was Brad Stevens. What happened that same year? What else did he do that year? He gave Stevens a six-year contract. Will Hardy, who the Jazz just hired, got a five-year contract. It's very rare for a first-time head coach to get a five-year deal."

Several hours after this rant was made, the Jazz traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Once the Gobert trade was announced, NBA analysts and fans went on Twitter to praise Windhorst for being way ahead of the curve.

"I get back to my phone and see Gobert has been traded… a few hours after @WindhorstESPN’s whodunit tour de force this morning," FS1's Nick Wright tweeted. "He just keeps kicking everyone’s ass this free agency by somehow being days ahead of the news, and then leaving little bread crumbs for us to follow."

"Windy knew," ESPN's Field Yates wrote on Twitter.

"Gotta give Brian Windhorst credit," Bonta Hill of The Morning Roast said. "He sniffed that Jazz move out."

This is the second time this offseason that Windhorst beat reporters to the punch. Earlier this week, he said the Brooklyn Nets' situation with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wasn't resolved.

Windhorst deserves his flowers this week, that's for sure.