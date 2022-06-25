Former Knicks, Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale Interviewing With NBA Team

Former New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is interviewing for an NBA front office position, per a new report.

According to SNYTV's Ian Begley, Fizdale is interviewing for a front office job with the Utah Jazz.

The 48-year-old spent last season as an assistant coach under Frank Vogel with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fizdale has been involved in coaching since 1998 and has served in the NBA since 2003. He has two stints as a head coach, with the Grizzlies from 2016-18 and the Knicks from 2018-2019.

Fizdale went 50-51 with one playoff appearance in one-plus seasons in Memphis, but was just 21-83 over a year and change in New York.

The Los Angeles native won a pair of NBA titles as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.