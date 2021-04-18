The Spun

Gabrielle Union Reacts To Dwyane Wade’s Ownership News

Gabrielle Union with her husband Dwyane Wade.MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat and wife and actress Gabrielle Union attend the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade became part of an NBA team’s ownership group this week, but it’s not with the franchise you would expect.

The legendary Miami Heat star officially purchased a stake in the Utah Jazz. The move was made official on Friday.

Wade has made it clear that he wants a hands-on role with the franchise.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade told ESPN. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in. …

“Unfortunately, people in my community don’t get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be — at the top — and Ryan knows that. I’m thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills.”

Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, reacted on social media to her husband’s big news.

“Let’s GOOOOOOO!!! So proud of you baby,” she tweeted.

The owner of the Miami Heat, meanwhile, also reacted.

Most NBA stars who receive ownership stakes in teams don’t do it with the team they starred for, though. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and, now Wade, are all part-owners of teams that they did not play for.


