Gabrielle Union Reacts To Dwyane Wade’s Ownership News

Dwyane Wade became part of an NBA team’s ownership group this week, but it’s not with the franchise you would expect.

The legendary Miami Heat star officially purchased a stake in the Utah Jazz. The move was made official on Friday.

Wade has made it clear that he wants a hands-on role with the franchise.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade told ESPN. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in. …

“Unfortunately, people in my community don’t get this opportunity, and I do not take it lightly to have this opportunity. To make real change, this is where you have to be — at the top — and Ryan knows that. I’m thankful for him, and I know too that I bring a lot to this partnership outside of just my basketball knowledge and skills.”

Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, reacted on social media to her husband’s big news.

“Let’s GOOOOOOO!!! So proud of you baby,” she tweeted.

The owner of the Miami Heat, meanwhile, also reacted.

I want to congratulate Dwyane on his recent announcement. We had discussed having him join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commmit at the time. Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider. 1/2 — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021

Having said that I wish him good luck and much success with the Jazz. To me Dwyane will always be a HEAT lifer. 2/2 — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021

Most NBA stars who receive ownership stakes in teams don’t do it with the team they starred for, though. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and, now Wade, are all part-owners of teams that they did not play for.