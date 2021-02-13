The Lakers, or the Clippers depending on who you ask, are widely considered the best team in the Western Conference, but not if you ask NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. That title would have to go to the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz, led by stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, are an NBA best 21-5 this season, a half-game better than the Los Angeles Lakers in the West. Utah continued its dominance with an impressive 129-115 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Salt Lake City on Friday.

To make matters more impressive, the Jazz are winners of six straight and 17 of their last 18 games. Simply put, it’s time to start taking head coach Quin Snyder’s team seriously.

After facing the Jazz up close and personal Friday night, Giannis said they’re the “best team in the West.” That’s quite a statement. Most would peg either the Lakers or Clippers as not only the top team in the West, but the entire NBA.

“It just looks fun. Like when I watch them play, it looks fun, it looks easy,” Antetokounmpo said of the Jazz, via ESPN.com. “It looks simple. For sure, they look like us last year, and man, when you’re at that point and you’re playing with that confidence, you’re hard to beat for sure.”

We’ll find out rather quickly whether or not the Jazz are true title contenders this season.

Utah has upcoming matchups with the Clippers (Feb. 17, 19)and Lakers (Feb. 24).

If the Jazz walk away unscathed, they’ll capture the attention of basketball fans everywhere.