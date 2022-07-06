How Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Reacted To Rudy Gobert Trade

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz grabs a rebound during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst questioned what's going on with the Utah Jazz. Shortly after he unleashed a rant on First Take, the franchise traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the latest episode of his "Hoop Collective" podcast, Windhorst revealed how Donovan Mitchell reacted to the Jazz trading away Gobert.

Windhorst is reporting that Mitchell expressed "some concern" to the Jazz about their recent moves. Not only did the front office part ways with Gobert, it traded Royce O'Neale as well.

The Jazz responded to Mitchell's concerns by stating their plan is to "do what's right for the franchise."

Mitchell has been the heart and soul of the Jazz for the past few years, averaging 23.9 points per game since 2017.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz plan to retool their roster around Mitchell.

Even though Utah wants to keep Mitchell for the long haul, the reality is things change in the NBA - especially if he's not on the same page with the front office.

Mitchell, 25, is under contract through the 2024-25 season. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season that's worth $37 million.