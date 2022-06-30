'Hustle' Star Juancho Hernangomez Reportedly Gets Released

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 21: Juancho Hernangomez #41 of the Utah Jazz reacts to a play during the first half of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 21, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

With free agency just about to begin, the Utah Jazz have decided to waive forward Juancho Hernangomez.

Hernangomez appeared in 17 games for the Jazz this past season, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Jazz acquired Hernangomez in February as part of a three-team trade. He was previously with the San Antonio Spurs.



Unfortunately for Hernangomez, he has been unable to find a long-term home in the NBA. In addition to his stints with the Jazz and Spurs, he spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

Hernangomez, 26, should be able to sign with another team this offseason. He hasn't really blossomed into a star, but perhaps he can be a role player for a team in need of help in the frontcourt.

There'll be plenty of fans interested in seeing what's next for Hernangomez, who recently starred in the Netflix film Hustle.

Free agency officially begins at 6 p.m. ET this Thursday.