Jamal Murray Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Donovan Mitchell’s Game

The first game of the 2020 NBA Playoffs more than lived up to the hype, thanks to the exploits of Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell scored 57 points, the third-highest total in league postseason history, but it was Murray who had the last laugh. The sharpshooting guard scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 135-125 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference first round series.

Murray and Mitchell battled on the court today, and they’re rivals dating back to their college days at Louisville and Kentucky. However, it’s clear they have a healthy respect for each other.

In fact, in his post-game interview, Murray not only gave Donovan Mitchell his props, he indicated that he couldn’t believe the type of performance the Jazz star put on.

“He had what 57? God damn D.” Jamal Murray on Donovan Mitchell. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kUO5uFX62c — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 17, 2020

With point guard Mike Conley away from the team for the birth of his son, Mitchell had the ball in his hands even more than usual. He shot 19-for-33 from the field and a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line to total his 57 points.

Only Elgin Baylor and some guy named Michael Jordan have scored more in an NBA playoff game. That’s pretty impressive company.

We’ll see if Mitchell and the Jazz can even the series against Murray and the Nuggets on Wednesday afternoon.