Jazz Announce Donovan Mitchell’s Status For Game 2

Down 1-0 in the series to the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, the top-seeded Utah Jazz will have Donovan Mitchell available in Game 2.

Mitchell, who hasn’t played since spraining his ankle on April 16, originally expected to play in Game 1 on Sunday night. However, he wound up being a late scratch, much to his reported dismay and the surprise of some of his teammates.

Moments ago, the Jazz announced Mitchell will be able to play in Game 2 Wednesday night.

Mitchell produced 26.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 53 regular season games for the Jazz, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference by posting the league’s best record (52-20).

Without Mitchell in the lineup, the Jazz lost 112-109 on Sunday night, falling behind the Grizzlies in the series. Memphis was led by Dillon Brooks (31 points) and Ja Morant (26 points).

Game 2 will tip off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday on TNT.