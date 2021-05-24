The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jazz Announce Donovan Mitchell’s Status For Game 2

Donovan Mitchell handling the ball during a game.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Down 1-0 in the series to the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, the top-seeded Utah Jazz will have Donovan Mitchell available in Game 2.

Mitchell, who hasn’t played since spraining his ankle on April 16, originally expected to play in Game 1 on Sunday night. However, he wound up being a late scratch, much to his reported dismay and the surprise of some of his teammates.

Moments ago, the Jazz announced Mitchell will be able to play in Game 2 Wednesday night.

Mitchell produced 26.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 53 regular season games for the Jazz, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference by posting the league’s best record (52-20).

Without Mitchell in the lineup, the Jazz lost 112-109 on Sunday night, falling behind the Grizzlies in the series. Memphis was led by Dillon Brooks (31 points) and Ja Morant (26 points).

Game 2 will tip off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday on TNT.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.