Jazz Announce Mike Conley’s Status For Game 1

The Utah Jazz showed off their impressive depth in their first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a fairly comfortable 4-1 victory, the top-seed in the Western Conference will prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in round two.

But ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday night, the Jazz took a significant hit to their lineup.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic and an announcement of from the team, starting point guard Mike Conley will be out for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers. The 2021 All-Star suffered a right hamstring strain in Game 5 against the Grizzlies and hasn’t had enough time to recover.

At this point, Conley’s status for future games in the series remains unknown. Jazz head coach Quin Snyder expressed optimism that his starting point guard would return soon but remained unsure, given the nature of the injury.

“Hopefully we get him back as quickly as possible, but those things are tricky,” Snyder said of Conley’s hamstring strain, per Eric Walder of the Salt Like Tribune.

Conley has been a crucial piece of Utah’s success this season in what’s been one of the best performances of his 14-year career. In 51 regular season games for the Jazz, the 33-year-old averaged 16.2 points and 6.o assists, while shooting 41.2 percent from three.

In Conley’s absence, Joe Ingles will likely get the start for the Jazz in Game 1. NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson will also need to provide a major spark off the bench for Utah if they hope to get an early series lead on the Clippers.

Game 1 of the Western Conference second round series between the Jazz and the Clippers will tip-off from Salt Like City later tonight. The game will air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.