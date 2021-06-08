The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jazz Announce Mike Conley’s Status For Game 1

Mike Conley dribbles the ball on the NBA logo at halfcourt.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 01: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 01, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz showed off their impressive depth in their first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a fairly comfortable 4-1 victory, the top-seed in the Western Conference will prepare to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in round two.

But ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday night, the Jazz took a significant hit to their lineup.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic and an announcement of from the team, starting point guard Mike Conley will be out for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers. The 2021 All-Star suffered a right hamstring strain in Game 5 against the Grizzlies and hasn’t had enough time to recover.

At this point, Conley’s status for future games in the series remains unknown. Jazz head coach Quin Snyder expressed optimism that his starting point guard would return soon but remained unsure, given the nature of the injury.

“Hopefully we get him back as quickly as possible, but those things are tricky,” Snyder said of Conley’s hamstring strain, per Eric Walder of the Salt Like Tribune.

Conley has been a crucial piece of Utah’s success this season in what’s been one of the best performances of his 14-year career. In 51 regular season games for the Jazz, the 33-year-old averaged 16.2 points and 6.o assists, while shooting 41.2 percent from three.

In Conley’s absence, Joe Ingles will likely get the start for the Jazz in Game 1. NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson will also need to provide a major spark off the bench for Utah if they hope to get an early series lead on the Clippers.

Game 1 of the Western Conference second round series between the Jazz and the Clippers will tip-off from Salt Like City later tonight. The game will air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.