Jazz Announce Mike Conley’s Status For Game 4 Vs. Clippers

The Utah Jazz will once again be without All-Star point guard Mike Conley when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 tonight.

The Jazz announced moments ago that Conley will be unavailable this evening as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue. Presumably Joe Ingles will once again start in his place.

Conley started all five games of Utah’s first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies but has yet to take the court against the Clippers. The 33-year-old floor general injured his hamstring in the series-clinching Game 5 against Memphis.

“Hopefully, we’ll get him back as quickly as possible,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said last week. “But those things are hard to predict.”

Mike Conley is OUT for tonight’s Game 4 against the Clippers — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 14, 2021

Conley averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, earning his first All-Star nod. He followed that up with 17.4 points, 8.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per outing during Utah’s opening-round series.

Game 4 of Jazz-Clippers will tip off tonight from the Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET. TNT will broadcast the action.

Utah leads 2-1, but the Clippers took back some momentum with Saturday’s Game 3 victory.