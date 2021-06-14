Jazz Announce Mike Conley’s Status For Game 4 Vs. Clippers

The Spun

Mike Conley dribbles the ball on the NBA logo at halfcourt.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 01: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 01, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz will once again be without All-Star point guard Mike Conley when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 tonight.

The Jazz announced moments ago that Conley will be unavailable this evening as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue. Presumably Joe Ingles will once again start in his place.

Conley started all five games of Utah’s first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies but has yet to take the court against the Clippers. The 33-year-old floor general injured his hamstring in the series-clinching Game 5 against Memphis.

“Hopefully, we’ll get him back as quickly as possible,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said last week. “But those things are hard to predict.”

Conley averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, earning his first All-Star nod. He followed that up with 17.4 points, 8.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per outing during Utah’s opening-round series.

Game 4 of Jazz-Clippers will tip off tonight from the Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET. TNT will broadcast the action.

Utah leads 2-1, but the Clippers took back some momentum with Saturday’s Game 3 victory.


