Jazz Reportedly Make Decision On Star PG Donovan Mitchell

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Over the past 24 hours, the Utah Jazz have traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale. Despite all the speculation, Donovan Mitchell is not expected to be the next player dealt.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz plan to retool their roster around Mitchell.

The Jazz have acquired a plethora of first-round picks this week. They've also acquired Walker Kessler, the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft.

While there's no question that Utah's roster has taken a hit this offseason, the front office has the necessary assets to potentially bring in a co-star to help out Mitchell.

Last month, Wojnarowski reported that Mitchell was "unsettled and unnerved" about his future in Utah.

With Gobert and O'Neale no longer on Jazz's roster, NBA fans are wondering if Mitchell will eventually force his way out.

Mitchell, 25, is under contract through the 2024-25 season. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season that's worth $37 million.

If the Jazz were willing to field calls for Mitchell, they'd probably receive a lot of interest. This past season, the Louisville product averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game.

For now though, it doesn't sound like Mitchell is going anywhere.