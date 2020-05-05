Jazz Executive Comments On Rudy Gobert-Donovan Mitchell Relationship

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first major athlete in the United States to contract COVID-19. Donovan Mitchell tested positive soon thereafter, following reports that Gobert had gone around touching others’ items in the locker room, making a mockery of the virus in the early days of its spread. Gobert has since apologized, calling his actions “careless.”

Gobert made a similar gesture with the media, touching a number of microphones. The stunt took place days before he tested positive, news that sent the NBA into lockdown. Much of the country followed in the weeks after.

As the two stars recovered, there were reports of a rift between the two Jazz stars. Gobert, perhaps the most dominant defensive big man in the NBA, has been at the center of some trade rumors. The team has tried to deny as much, and continues to do so as we inch towards whatever kind of restart the NBA has to finish the season.

At the pause of the year, the Jazz had the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference Playoffs. Dennis Lindsey, the team’s executive vice president, says that the two stars are “ready to put this behind them, move forward, and act professionally.”

Jazz executive VP Dennis Lindsey on Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell: "They're ready to put this behind them, move forward, act professionally. … We're very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular. We look forward to moving forward." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 5, 2020

We’ll see if that winds up being the case, though one has to imagine that they’ll be professional enough to get through the season. Whether this could still help lead to an off-season move is yet to be seen.

Mitchell, the third year guard out of Louisville, was an All-Star for the first time this season. He is averaging a career high 24.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while matching last year’s mark of 4.2 assists.

Gobert also reached his first All-Star game in 2020, but has been a defensive force for years, winning the last two Defensive Player of the Year awards. He has also made the second and third All-NBA teams in recent years. As the suspension of the season, he averaged 15.1 points, a career high 13.7 rebounds, and two blocks per outing.

[Tim MacMahon]