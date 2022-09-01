Jazz Were Reportedly "Ticked" At 1 Offer For Donovan Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz grabs a rebound during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz completed a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to send All-Star Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. But there was another offer out there that the Jazz apparently found egregious.

According to Ric Bucher, the Jazz were so "ticked" at the New York Knicks over their "brazen" pursuit of Mitchell that they were willing to take a lesser deal out of spite. He then laid out the content of their offer.

Per the report, the final Knicks offer consisted of R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickly, unprotected first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, a rights swap in 2025 and 2027, a 2025 first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks and two second-round picks.

NBA fans were not at all amused with the Knicks offer here. Many are calling the Knicks out for such an apparent lowball while others think the Knicks might make a dumber move next:

"This could literally only happen to one team lol," one user wrote.

"I’d say they saved the Knicks from themselves but I’m afraid the Knicks are just gonna overpay for some dude who is clearly not worth it. *CoughDemarDerozanCough*" wrote another.

"Not getting Mitchell isnt a bad thing for the Knicks. They would’ve given up too much to be seriously competitive," a third user wrote.

Some are expressing doubt that this was the offer at all though.

Whatever the case may be, Donovan Mitchell will not be a Knick - not now, and possibly not while he's still a top player.