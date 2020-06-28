NBA Player Has Message For Skateboarder Who Peed On His Driveway

A word of advice to people: Don’t pee on someone else’s driveway – especially the one belonging to Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles.

Ingles, 32, said on Twitter that he caught a teenage skateboarder urinating on his driveway and garden area over the weekend.

The Utah Jazz sharpshooter said that cameras caught the perpetrator in the act. Ingles’ tweet about the incident has gone viral.

“To the young skateboarding teenager that pee’d on our driveway/garden… Just a heads up but our security cameras see EVERYTHING… face & every other small detail,” he tweeted.

Ingles’ tweet has been retweeted more 2,000 times and liked more than 30,000 times. The young skateboarder has to be feeling the pressure now.

To the young skateboarding teenager that pee’d on our driveway/garden… Just a heads up but our security cameras see EVERYTHING… face & every other small detail 😂😂😂 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) June 27, 2020

NBA veteran Evan Turner had a message for Ingles, as well.

“Leak the tape,” he wrote.

Leak the tape — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 27, 2020

We probably do not need to see the tape, Evan.

Ingles, who’s been with the Utah Jazz since 2014, is currently preparing for the restarting of the NBA’s 2019-20 season. The Jazz are one of 22 teams set to play in the “bubble” environment in Orlando, Florida.

Utah is currently 41-23 and is in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz are set to resume their season on July 30 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.