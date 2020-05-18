John Stockton has stayed away from the spotlight ever since his retirement in 2003. The legendary former Utah Jazz point guard broke his silence on a recent Zoom call with other sports legends.

Stockton is without a doubt one of the most underappreciated and underrated players in NBA history – and perhaps he likes it that way. The former Jazz guard has avoided plenty of interview requests over the years. He even tried to work his way out of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” calling it a Michael Jordan “puff piece.”

But Stockton couldn’t work his way out of a recent Zoom call with several sports legends. The NBA legend didn’t talk much, but did give an incredible answer that had the rest of the members of the call bursting out in laughter.

Ahmad Rashad asked Stockton which player in the NBA today reminded him of himself. After thinking over the options, Stockton had an interesting answer – Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Check out the video clip below:

What current NBA player reminds John Stockton of himself? Giannis 😂 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/N6u9HqDAV9 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 18, 2020

The best part about Stockton’s answer is he remains straight-faced throughout the entire interaction. Most didn’t know about the former Utah guard’s sarcastic humor until now.

While Stockton wasn’t featured much in “The Last Dance,” fans were reminded of how talented he was.

The gritty play-maker came close to upsetting Jordan and the Bulls in 1997 and 1998. But the legendary Bulls were too much for Stockton and Karl Malone.