Karl Malone Asks For Prayers For Former Jazz Coach Jerry Sloan

Episodes 9 and 10 of The Last Dance highlighted the Bulls’ two NBA Finals against Karl Malone, John Stockton, Jerry Sloan and the Utah Jazz.

But with the added attention brought to the Jazz legends, Malone wants to take the opportunity to point out that his former coach isn’t doing too well. Speaking on a 90s NBA Zoom call, Malone asked for prayers for the Hall of Fame coach.

“I need to say this because I know that (John) Stockton and I have been talking a lot recently,” Malone said. “Coach Sloan is not doing well, so I want you guys to pray for coach Sloan.”

Sloan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia in 2016. Last July the Salt Lake Tribune indicated that Sloan may not have much time left.

Sloan took over as head coach of the Jazz in 1988 and immediately led the team to four straight seasons with 51 wins or more.

From 1989 to 2003, the Jazz never missed the playoffs and won the Midwest crown five times. He coached 2,024 games between the Jazz and the Bulls before them, going 1,221-803 with a 98-104 playoff record. His 1,221 wins are the fourth-most in NBA history.

As a player, he was a two-time All-Star for the Bulls, and had his No. 4 retired by the team

Sloan was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame alongside protege John Stockton in 2009.

Our thoughts are with the Sloan family.