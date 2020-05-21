Karl Malone Had A Telling Response To Michael Jordan Question

Episodes 9 and 10 of The Last Dance led to renewed interest in former Utah Jazz superstar Karl Malone and his relationship (or lack thereof) with Michael Jordan.

But Malone was one of the biggest stars to not be interviewed for the landmark docu-series (despite director Jason Hehir’s best efforts). An old E:60 clip of Malone being asked about Jordan could explain why.

In a clip that has since become viral, Malone appears to get agitated at the mention of Jordan’s name. He is asked what comes to mind when he hears the name Michael Jordan, and merely replies “Michael Jordan.”

Malone also appears upset at having to re-live Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. He acknowledges that he has to accept responsibility for the loss that cost them the title. But he feels that Jordan was part of a dominant team that beat him – not someone he was required to go toe-to-toe with.

Malone never won an NBA title due in no small part to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. He never reached the NBA Finals with the Utah Jazz again after the 1998 NBA Finals.

His last attempt to win a ring with Phil Jackson, Kobe Bryant and the 2003-04 Lakers fell short.

It’s hard to read between the lines, but Malone’s reaction to those questions appears to say it all.

That would certainly explain Malone’s refusal to be a part in a series that pays tremendous respect to him.

What do you think the relationship between Karl Malone and Michael Jordan is?