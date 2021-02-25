Kendrick Perkins Says The NBA’s Best Team Is Obvious

The strongest betting odds for the 2021 NBA Finals matchup belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. But Kendrick Perkins believes the NBA’s best team is obvious – and it’s neither of those two.

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, Perkins declared that the Utah Jazz are the best team in the NBA. He asserted that they can easily be the team that wins the Western Conference because they are “something special.”

Perkins explained that the Jazz are “the one team that isn’t lacking in anything” and highlighted their rim protection, perimeter shooting and defending. He also pointed out their strong home record and believes they’d be impossible to beat in a Game 7 in Utah.

“Let’s be real here people the @utahjazz are the Best Team in the NBA!!! Period,” Perkins tweeted later. “Carry on…”

The case for Utah being the best team in the NBA got a lot stronger with their 114-89 win over the LA Lakers yesterday. Though in fairness, the Lakers weren’t exactly at full strength with Anthony Davis injured.

The Utah Jazz currently boast the NBA’s best record at 26-6. Utah guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert were both named to the reserve squad of the NBA All-Star game.

But if Utah can keep up their current winning clip all the way to the end of the season, they’ll be the No. 1 seed. That might be good enough to ensure that the Lakers can’t beat them if they meet in the Conference Finals.

Does Kendrick Perkins have a point? Are the Jazz the best team in the NBA?