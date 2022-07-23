Look: Donovan Mitchell's Jersey Listed Under "Former Players"

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz grabs a rebound during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

All the trade rumors involving Donovan Mitchell have come to a halt this week, but they might resurface due to the latest discovery.

For some reason, a store selling Utah Jazz apparel had the Mitchell jerseys on sale because they were placed on the "former players" rack.

While this doesn't exactly mean Mitchell will be traded, it's interesting that Utah is pretty much accepting that possibility as a reality.

The Jazz have had discussions with the New York Knicks about a trade centered around Mitchell. So far, those talks haven't gone very far.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz asked for Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and six first-round picks in return for Mitchell.

Although a trade between the Knicks and Jazz isn't imminent, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said people around the league believe Mitchell will eventually end up in New York.

"The Knicks have eight tradable first round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell, who is from the New York area," Windhorst said. "Some people believe this is an inevitability - it's just a matter of what price can be negotiated. Other teams are interested in Mitchell, and it can go in a different direction. They can keep Mitchell, or at least posture that they're going to keep Mitchell. But I think we're going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days."

Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-25 season. His deal includes a player option for the following year.

We'll continue to monitor Mitchell's situation in Utah.