Look: Here's What Jazz Want In Donovan Mitchell Trade

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If the Utah Jazz are going to trade All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, they'll want an awful lot of assets in return.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Utah actually offered Mitchell to the New York Knicks.

The Jazz reportedly wanted Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Miles McBride and six first-round picks for Mitchell. The Knicks ultimately "backed away" from that offer.

It makes sense for the Knicks to turn down this type of deal. If they're going to acquire Mitchell, they'll probably want to shed a large salary in the process - perhaps move on from Evan Fournier's contract.

On the flip side, the Knicks must be encouraged to know they could, in theory, acquire Mitchell without getting rid of RJ Barrett.

Of course, the Jazz's asking price for Mitchell could change in the near future. Other suitors could turn these sweepstakes into a bidding war.

Mitchell, 25, is under contract through the 2024-25 season. He has a player option for the 2025-26 season that's worth $37 million.

This past season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game.